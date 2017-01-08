Downtown Mill Valley without power

(KRON) Downtown Mill Valley is without electricity Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds and a deluge of rain knocked out power to the downtown area.

Mill Valley Police:

All of Downtown Mill Valley has lost power. No estimate of when it will be restored. Please proceed in the area with caution

If you need help from PG&E call this number:

Report safety concerns to 1.800.743.5000. If you see a downed line call 911 immediately. https://t.co/T3PCSasxo0 #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/lcF25yheos — PG&E (@PGE4Me) January 8, 2017