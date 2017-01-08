Downtown Mill Valley without power

By Published: Updated:
pge1

(KRON) Downtown Mill Valley is without electricity Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds and a deluge of rain knocked out power to the downtown area.

Mill Valley Police:

All of Downtown Mill Valley has lost power. No estimate of when it will be restored. Please proceed in the area with caution

If you need help from PG&E call this number:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s