Flash flood advisory for parts of South Bay

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issues a flash flood advisory for parts of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties.

Here is the tweet from the National Weather Service on the areas effected.

We’ve issued Areal Flood Advisories for areas of Southeastern Santa Cruz County and South-Central Santa Clara County until 4:45PM PST. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d3Kaugt8lH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2017

The Guadalupe River running through San Jose is not expected to flood even though it has risen right to flood stage Sunday morning.

