Flash flood advisory for parts of South Bay

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issues a flash flood advisory for parts of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties.

Here is the tweet from the National Weather Service on the areas effected.

The Guadalupe River running through San Jose is not expected to flood even though it has risen right to flood stage Sunday morning.

Track the storm as it moves across the Bay Area on KRON4’s Weather Center.

