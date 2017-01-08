Flash Flood Warning for Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m.

The National Weather service urges people in these ares to immediately get to higher ground.

The public is advised not to drive in these conditions.

