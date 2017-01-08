Flash flood warning in effect for Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A flash flood warning has been issued fro all of Sonoma County as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by the National Weather Service.

The warning extends to 11:30 a.m. this morning.

The warning means that flooding is already occurring or is eminent in this area.

People are advised to get to higher ground, and take caution of life an property, according to the National Weather Service.

Be aware of high winds and dangerously wet, slippery conditions throughout the entire Bay Area as the storm continues.

Watch out for downed trees.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.