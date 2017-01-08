Flash flood warning in Santa Cruz

By Published: Updated:
c1rjcyzusaannzp

(KRON) The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of Santa Cruz Sunday afternoon.

The warning is for anyone living along the San Lorenzo River. The warning is in effect until 5pm.

KRON4’s Weather Center has interactive radar to follow the storm across Northern California.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s