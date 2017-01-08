Flash flood warning in Santa Cruz

(KRON) The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of Santa Cruz Sunday afternoon.

The warning is for anyone living along the San Lorenzo River. The warning is in effect until 5pm.

KRON4’s Weather Center has interactive radar to follow the storm across Northern California.

Flash Flood Warning issued for a portion of Santa Cruz region. The greatest threat will be along the San Lorenzo River. #CAFlood #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/d1szWy2EfV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2017