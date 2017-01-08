Guadalupe River in San Jose rising fast, no flooding expecting

(KRON) The Guadalupe River running through San Jose is rising fast but forecasters do not expect it to hit flood stage.

The river above Almaden Expressway is expected to crest at 10.1 feet later Sunday. That is three feet below flood stage.

Video sent to KRON4 News shows the river flowing very fast but staying within its banks.

You can monitor the river’s rise at the NOAA river monitoring center.

 

 

 

