Interstate 280 reopens after fallen tree blocked highway

(KRON) A massive tree has fallen on to Interstate 280 near Trousdale on the Peninsula. The highway has reopened.

South bound lanes were backed up.

The tree fell on at least one car, we have no reports of injuries.

All lanes are now open, drive safely! — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 9, 2017

KRON4’S real time traffic maps can help you avoid hot spots.

Traffic being diverted at I-380 take alternate routes and expect delays — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 8, 2017

All lanes of I-280 SB near trousdale closed due to fallen tree, minor injuries l…take alternate routes https://t.co/JUFmepkaGv — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 8, 2017