Interstate 280 reopens after fallen tree blocked highway

credit Amy Levine
(KRON) A massive tree has fallen on to Interstate 280 near Trousdale on the Peninsula. The highway has reopened.

South bound lanes were backed up.

The tree fell on at least one car, we have no reports of injuries.

