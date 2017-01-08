Major BART delays due to storm

By Published: Updated:
BART generic

(KRON) If you are venturing out in the storm this morning there are major delays across the entire BART system.

If you are heading out onto the roads check KRON4’s real time traffic maps for information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s