Major BART delays due to storm

(KRON) If you are venturing out in the storm this morning there are major delays across the entire BART system.

If you are heading out onto the roads check KRON4’s real time traffic maps for information.

Major delay between BALB and DALY in SFO, MLBR and East Bay dirs due to debris on trackway. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 8, 2017

Major delay at BALB in PITT and DUBL dirs due to debris in trackway. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 8, 2017

10 min delay at SFO on SFO line in PITT, SFO and MLBR dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 8, 2017