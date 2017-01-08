North Bay flooding, downed tree causes several road closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Flooding has caused major road closures throughout the North Bay.

U.S. northbound 101 is shut down in Windsor due to roadway flooding.

The closure is at the Central Windsor exit and traffic is being diverted off the freeway.

There are reports of multiple cars stuck in the flooding, and significant backup is forming behind the closure.

Two people have already been rescued out of flooded cars in the Windsor area.

CHP recommends avoiding area if possible.

In Napa, Oakville Cross Road is now closed to all traffic at Plump Jack Winery and the Napa River.

Also in Napa A downed tree has closed Steel Canyon Road to all traffic. Road Crews are responding.

In Rohnert Park, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Rohnert Park Expressway between Rancho Verde and Stony Point Rd.

Redwood Dr at Martin Av.

Enterprise Dr at Commerce Bl.

