Marin County rivers and lakes over flowing, parks closed

(KRON) Rivers were rising and winds were whipping up across Northern California on Sunday as a massive storm that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade arrived.

The spillway at Phoenix Lake in Marin County is over flowing. The video sent in by a KRON4 viewer shows huge amounts of runoff flowing from the lake.

Residents and authorities cleared storm drains and stacked sand bags, preparing for the system expected to reach full force late Sunday and early Monday.

Muir Woods National Monument is closed due to high winds and the threat of trees falling. Stinson Beach, Tennessee Valley Beach and parts of the Marin Headlands are also closed.

The CHP in Marin has reported many low lying areas have flooded including Highway 37 at 101 in Novato.