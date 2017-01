(KRON) A massive tree toppled over onto a number of cars at the Peninsula Place Condominiums in San Bruno Sunday afternoon.

This happened on Cherry Avenue. No one was injured when the tree fell.

There is a high wind advisory for most the Bay Area until 6pm Sunday. Gusts will hit 60 mph.

We’ve extended our Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings through 6PM PST this evening. #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/oBWmRkZHnV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2017