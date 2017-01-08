Melting snow in the Sierra causes flood concerns, resorts shutdown

(KRON) The Sierra could see flood from melting snow. The warm tropical storm is dropping rain in the lower elevations with snow only falling on the higher peaks.

Many rivers will see in the Sierra could go over their banks.

This video was taken by the CHP of the Yuba River at Eagle Falls.

Most ski resorts are not operating today due to high winds.

Northstar Ski Resort and Alpine Meadow’s are closed Sunday, Squaw Valley has limited operations

#CAflood:big water at South Fork of the Yuba looking east on I-80 near Cisco. pic.twitter.com/6LRBepfyq1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 8, 2017

Melting snow today will contribute to #CAflood issues. https://t.co/mHRfB9rtyl — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 8, 2017

24 hour total for @Northstar_CA 10 inches. 3 inches overnight. At an elevation of 8610 feet. pic.twitter.com/M04NFkFbpU — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 8, 2017

Heavy rains & high winds continue. Alpine will be closed Jan 8 due to conditions. Squaw will have limited ops: https://t.co/BZTTGDcZiD — Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops) January 8, 2017

1.8 @Northstar_CA will be CLOSED for mountain operations today due to conditions. The Highlands Gondola and Village will remain open. — Northstar Mtn Update (@northstarmtn) January 8, 2017