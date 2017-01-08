Melting snow in the Sierra causes flood concerns, resorts shutdown

(KRON) The Sierra could see flood from melting snow. The warm tropical storm is dropping rain in the lower elevations with snow only falling on the higher peaks.

Many rivers will see in the Sierra could go over their banks.

This video was taken by the CHP of the Yuba River at Eagle Falls.

Most ski resorts are not operating today due to high winds.

Northstar Ski Resort and Alpine Meadow’s are closed Sunday, Squaw Valley has limited operations

