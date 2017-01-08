Napa River flood gates holding back rising rain water

By Published:
napa river

(KRON) The flood gates on the Napa River are holding back the rising waters.

It now appears that the river will crest below predicted flood levels.

The forecast was for moderate flooding with flood waters hitting 26.5 feet.

The Napa River historically would flood during storm’s like Sunday’s. The flood gates send the water into the Oxbox bypass to keep downtown Napa dry.

