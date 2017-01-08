North Bay Rivers to hit flood stage

(KRON) Two of the North Bay’s most flood prone rivers are expected to hit flood stage in the coming days.

The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to crest at 37.2 feet on Monday. That means people living in the area should expect moderate flooding in places.

The Russian River at Healdsburg will crest at 18.2 feet, well below flood stage.

The Napa River near Napa is expected to crest at 26.7 feet late Sunday. That means there could be moderate flooding along the river in Napa.

KRON4 News is monitoring both rivers and will send out alerts if flooding happens. You can track the storm on KRON4’s Weather Center page.