North Bay Rivers to hit flood stage

By Published: Updated:
A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(KRON) Two of the North Bay’s most flood prone rivers are expected to hit flood stage in the coming days.

The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to crest at 37.2 feet on Monday. That means people living in the area should expect moderate flooding in places.

The Russian River at Healdsburg will crest at 18.2 feet, well below flood stage.

The Napa River near Napa is expected to crest at 26.7 feet late Sunday. That means there could be moderate flooding along the river in Napa.

KRON4 News is monitoring both rivers and will send out alerts if flooding happens. You can track the storm on KRON4’s Weather Center page.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s