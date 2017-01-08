Novato power line fire caught on video

(KRON) A KRON4 viewer captured a downed power line catching fire in Novato.

Tyler Roberts sent KRON4 this video of a downed line sparking on Canyon Road.

If you spot a downed power line or need help from PG&E here is the phone number to call:

Report safety concerns to 1.800.743.5000. If you see a downed line call 911 immediately. https://t.co/T3PCSasxo0 #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/lcF25yheos — PG&E (@PGE4Me) January 8, 2017

Strong winds have brought down a number of trees onto homes in Novato.

Tree down into a house on Wilson Ave. Novato pic.twitter.com/RtwUjD0RIs — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) January 8, 2017

Tree down into a house in Loma Verde, Novato pic.twitter.com/tlNFpK4DQk — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) January 8, 2017