PETALUMA (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Petaluma woman Sunday afternoon who was reported missing.

Dominique Denardo, who also known as Dominique Maccurtin, was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt and purple yoga pants, according to police.

Police describe Denardo as being at risk.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.