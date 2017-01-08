PHOTOS: Calaveras Big Tree topples over after storm

ARNOLD (KRON)—One Calaveras Big Tree fell over Sunday night following the powerful storms hitting Northern California.

The tree known as the Pioneer Cabin tree was iconic and still living.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association posted on Facebook that the storm was just too much for the giant tree.

The association says it was known for enchanting many visitors who came to Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

