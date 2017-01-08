Rescue teams respond to car in water in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person was taken to a hospital after being trapped in a car in the water this morning near the Oakland International Airport, according to fire officials.

At around 8:05 a.m. fire crews with the Oakland Fire Department responded to Langley Street and Doolittle Drive, a dispatcher said.

On Twitter, Oakland Firefighters reported that two people were possibly trapped inside the car.

An Alameda County Fire rescue boat and dive teams from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the San Francisco Fire Department assisted the Oakland fire Department in the rescue.

The person rescued was taken to Highland Hospital.

No further information about the incident was released.

