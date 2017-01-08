Russian River expected to flood Sunday night, evacuations ordered

By Published:
Two woman watch the rising Russian River flow by Friday, March 11, 2016, in Monte Rio, Calif. Flood watches and warnings blanketed Northern California as the latest in a series of storms moved in, adding more moisture to an already wet March that has made up for a mostly bone-dry February in the drought-stricken state. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Two woman watch the rising Russian River flow by Friday, March 11, 2016, in Monte Rio, Calif. Flood watches and warnings blanketed Northern California as the latest in a series of storms moved in, adding more moisture to an already wet March that has made up for a mostly bone-dry February in the drought-stricken state. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON)—The Russian River is expected reach minor flood stages at 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

The river will peak at noon on Monday at a crest of 38.1 feet and will remain at or above flood levels through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTER INFORMATION

The County issued a evacuation notices in Guerneville and Monte Rio on Sunday afternoon. Shelter is available at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building. Animals in crates are welcome. Transportation will be provided at the Veterans Building. People can also be picked up at the Mirabel Park and Ride and Guerneville Safeway parking lot and can be requested by calling 707-585-7541.

POWER OUTAGES

PG&E reports about 10,640 Sonoma County residents are without power Sunday night. It is mainly impacting the smaller areas of northeastern Santa Rosa. Crews are working to make repairs. Information about power outages can be found at https://m.pge.com/#outages.

No significant injuries have been reported in Sonoma County so far.

