Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies find missing man at risk

(KRON)—The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has found a Saratoga man after he was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

34-year-old Cleiman De Oliveira was reported missing Saturday at around 10 p.m., said Sgt. Rich Glennon.

De Oliviera, who goes by the nickname “Clay”, is considered at risk. He has a history of mental health issues and does not have his medication, sheriff’s officials said.

De Oliviera was last seen wearing a light sweatshirt with gray stripes and dark colored pants.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call (408) 299-2311.