Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies find missing man at risk

By Published: Updated:
missing-man

(KRON)—The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has found a Saratoga man after he was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

34-year-old Cleiman De Oliveira was reported missing Saturday at around 10 p.m., said Sgt. Rich Glennon.

De Oliviera, who goes by the nickname “Clay”, is considered at risk. He has a history of mental health issues and does not have his medication, sheriff’s officials said.

De Oliviera was last seen wearing a light sweatshirt with gray stripes and dark colored pants.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call (408) 299-2311.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s