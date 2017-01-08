Santa Cruz waves pound coastline

By Published:
santa cruz waves

(KRON) Powerful surf pounded the Santa Cruz coastline Sunday.

It is extremely windy in Santa Cruz which is driving the big waves. This video is along West Cliff Drive, however there were no surfers out in the dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a flash floodd warning for parts of Santa Cruz until 6pm Sunday.

