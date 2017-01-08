Santa Cruz waves pound coastline

(KRON) Powerful surf pounded the Santa Cruz coastline Sunday.

It is extremely windy in Santa Cruz which is driving the big waves. This video is along West Cliff Drive, however there were no surfers out in the dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a flash floodd warning for parts of Santa Cruz until 6pm Sunday.

Flash Flood Warning issued for a portion of Santa Cruz region. The greatest threat will be along the San Lorenzo River. #CAFlood #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/d1szWy2EfV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2017