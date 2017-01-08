Scaffolding collapses in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— A scaffolding collapsed from a building in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A woman was walking on California and Spruce streets when the collapse happened just a few feet away from her.

The fire department and the police department responded to the scene.

This is the third time in San Francisco on Sunday that the scaffolding collapsed from a building.

