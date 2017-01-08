SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Firefighters are investigating a scaffolding collapse from a high rise building in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened on the corner of 7th and Market Streets.
The area is closed off as crews are investigating the scene.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates.
Scaffolding collapse
Scaffolding collapse x
