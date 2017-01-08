SFFD investigating scaffolding collapse off high-rise building, area closed off

Photo Credit: Shane Perry
Photo Credit: Shane Perry

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Firefighters are investigating a scaffolding collapse from a high rise building in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the corner of 7th and Market Streets.

The area is closed off as crews are investigating the scene.

Scaffolding collapse

