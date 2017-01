SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)—The Sonoma County Office of Education announced several schools will be closed Monday because of weather related conditions.

The following schools or districts will be closed on Monday, January 9:

Alexander Valley (Healdsburg)

(Healdsburg) Cloverdale Unified (Cloverdale)

(Cloverdale) Geyserville Unified (Geyserville)

(Geyserville) Guerneville (Guerneville)

(Guerneville) Forestville Union (Forestville)

(Forestville) Harmony Union (Occidental)

(Occidental) Monte Rio Union(Monte Rio)

