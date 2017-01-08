UC Berkeley fires head football coach Sonny Dykes

BERKELEY (KRON) — Cal Berkeley has fired their head coach of their football team Sonny Dykes, ESPN has confirmed.

Dykes has been the head coach at Cal for the last four seasons. He finished with a 19-30 record.

Dykes left Louisiana Tech to take over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around. They went 8-5 in 2015, but then slid back to 5-7 this season.

Dykes and the administration seemed to be at odds after that 2015 season during a prolonged negotiation of a contract extension. The deal was finally worked out and Dykes’ deal was extended through the 2019 season.

BREAKING: Cal has fired head coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons. (First reported by FOX Sports, confirmed by ESPN) pic.twitter.com/qXFKFYdANZ — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 8, 2017