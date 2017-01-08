VIDEO: 12-year-old girl saved from submerged car in Placer

PLACER (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was saved from a submerged car today in Placer, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

A team of Placer deputies and civilians worked together to rescue her from the car that overturned on Hwy. 49 at Rio Oso Rd. around 1:00 p.m.

The car was face down in a body of water that looks like a creek created by rain and flooding.

No updates have been given regarding the girl’s current status.

This morning deputies and civilians pulled 12 year old girl from submerged car on Hwy. 49 at Rio Oso Rd. #pcso pic.twitter.com/fe28e00JXU — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 8, 2017