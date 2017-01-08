VIDEO: 12-year-old girl saved from submerged car in Placer

Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff
Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff

PLACER (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was saved from a submerged car today in Placer, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

A team of Placer deputies and civilians worked together to rescue her from the car that overturned on Hwy. 49 at Rio Oso Rd. around 1:00 p.m.

The car was face down in a body of water that looks like a creek created by rain and flooding.

No updates have been given regarding the girl’s current status.

