VIDEO: Multiple down trees injure 1, displace 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm system that arrived in the Bay Area on Saturday has resulted in several fallen trees, downed power lines and flooding throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

One incident left seven people displaced from their homes this morning, according to fire officials.

Novato Novato Car destroyed by fallen tree in Guerneville, courtesy of David Down tree in SF Bernal Heights, courtesy of Julie Kendall Peninsula Place Condominiums, Vic de Dios Peninsula Place Condominiums, Vic de Dios Peninsula Place Condominiums, Vic de Dios Peninsula Place Condominiums, Vic de Dios

At around 7:30 a.m., officials with the San Francisco Fire Department reported that a tree fell onto a Visitacion Valley apartment building, located at 166 Brookdale Ave.

The displaced residents included two families, according to fire officials. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

In anther incident, a tree reportedly fell on a man near Beach Chalet, located at 1000 Great Highway, fire officials said at around 9:40 a.m.

The man appeared to be ok, however he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Several other downed trees have been reported throughout the city, but didn’t appear to have caused major property damage or injuries.

Fire officials are asking that residents walk, bike and drive with caution.