VIDEO: One rescued near Russian River

Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mark Themig
Photo Credit: Mark Themig

(KRON)—One person was rescued Sunday night after their car got stuck in flood waters along the Russian River.

It happened on Alexander Valley Road around 7:40 p.m. near the cities of Geyserville and Healdsburg.

The person was rescued by firefighters.

Video courtesy of Mark Themig of Geyserville

Russian River rescue

