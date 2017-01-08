VIDEO: One rescued near Russian River

(KRON)—One person was rescued Sunday night after their car got stuck in flood waters along the Russian River.
It happened on Alexander Valley Road around 7:40 p.m. near the cities of Geyserville and Healdsburg.
The person was rescued by firefighters.
Video courtesy of Mark Themig of Geyserville
Russian River rescue
