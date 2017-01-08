VIDEO: Placer County Sheriff’s deputies rescue 12-year-old girl

PLACER COUNTY (KRON)—Placer County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a 12-year-old girl Sunday morning after a car fell into a creek.

It happened on Highway 49 near Rio Oso Road when deputies saw a car swerving out of control.

When they came closer to the scene, they saw a compact car upside down in the creek east of the highway.

A female driver came out of the car screaming that her 12-year-old daughter was still in the car.

Deputies and some residents went into the creek to rescue the girl. They were able to get her out of the car and the water.

The 12-year-old girl was initially unresponsive, but she was able to be revived after receiving first aid.

She was put in the back of a patrol car until medical crews were able to arrive to the scene.

This morning deputies and civilians pulled 12 year old girl from submerged car on Hwy. 49 at Rio Oso Rd. #pcso pic.twitter.com/fe28e00JXU — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 8, 2017