MARIN (KRON) — The Mount Tamalpais Watershed and surrounding roads will be closed to the public starting Sunday, according to Marin Municipal Water District officials.

This weekend’s storm increases the risk for mudslides, rock slides, falling trees, and failed stream crossings, water officials said.

Other roads and gates in and around the watershed are also closing.

The watershed will reopen to the public after the storm passes and crews can cleanup debris.