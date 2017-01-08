Wind advisory and flood watch in the East Bay

(KRON)–A wind advisory was in effect and a flood watch is ongoing until 11 p.m. on Sunday in the East Bay.

As a result, trees have toppled over and drivers are forced to look out for hazards and slow down.

Signs are up at the Interstate 80 on-ramp cautioning drivers for possible flooding as Cal Trans officials urge drivers to slow down

As the heavy rain continues to pour over the east bay – road hazards become a concern.

Signs are up at the Interstate 80 on-ramp cautioning drivers for possible flooding.

As the heavy rain continues to pour over the East Bay, road hazards become a concern.

Caltrans officials warn drivers to slow down to avoid a car crash as roads collect water and cars become vulnerable to hydroplaning.

“Two hands on the wheel, and drive slow down,” said East Bay commuter Alex Bromwell. “Just be cautious and look out for other drivers.”

On top of heavy rain, the East Bay saw wind speeds reach 25 miles per hour Sunday as seen in Vallejo where this tree was uprooted by strong gusts on the corner of Maple and Concord.

Over in Lafayette, another tree fell into power lines forcing some roads to close.

“We’ve had a lot of downed trees and tree branches those have been problems today and other debris out of the road,” said Bob Haus of Caltrans

He urges drivers to watch out for Caltrans employees working to clear roadways all weekend long.

Another concerning factor because of the storm is of course power outages.

At one point power went out for 8,000 homes and businesses in the east bay earlier Sunday.

That number has since come down, but has picked up to more than 3,000 at last check.