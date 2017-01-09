Bay Area Rainfall totals from weekend storm

(KRON) The massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.

Here are a number of the 72 hour rainfall totals as of Monday morning.

Mount Diablo 4.56 inches

Moraga 4.12 inches

Barnaby Mountain Marin County 5.85 inches

Woodacre, Marin County 5.26 inches

San Rafael 5.09 inches

Kentfield 4.73 inches

Oakland 2.57 inches

Mt. Saint Helena Napa County 7.99 inches

Atlas Peak Road Napa County 5.96 inches

Glen Ellen 5.95 inches

Saint Helena 5.80 inches

Yountville 5.64 inches

Napa 3.67 inches

Guerneville 12.96 inches

Penngrove 8.30

Santa Rosa Sonoma County Airport 5.40 inches

San Francisco Downtown 2.32 inches

Russian Ridge Open San Mateo County 6.26 inches

La Honda 3.32 inches

San Francisco Airport 2.23 inches

Lexington Hills Santa Clara County 9.80 inches

Day Valley Santa Clara County 9.33 inches

Saratoga 7.48 inches

Uvas Reservoir 6.97 inches

Monte Sereno 6.45 inches

Morgan Hill 5.74 inches

Los Gatos 4.33 inches

Ben Lomond 8.03 inches

Boulder Creek 6.78 inches

Davenport 4.21 inches