Bay Area Rainfall totals from weekend storm

(KRON) The massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Here are a number of the 72 hour rainfall totals as of Monday morning.
Mount Diablo 4.56 inches
Moraga 4.12 inches
Barnaby Mountain Marin County 5.85 inches
Woodacre, Marin County 5.26 inches
San Rafael 5.09 inches
Kentfield 4.73 inches
Oakland 2.57 inches
Mt. Saint Helena Napa County 7.99 inches
Atlas Peak Road Napa County 5.96 inches
Glen Ellen 5.95 inches
Saint Helena 5.80 inches
Yountville 5.64 inches
Napa 3.67 inches
Guerneville 12.96 inches
Penngrove 8.30
Santa Rosa Sonoma County Airport 5.40 inches
San Francisco Downtown 2.32 inches
Russian Ridge Open San Mateo County 6.26 inches
La Honda 3.32 inches
San Francisco Airport 2.23 inches
Lexington Hills Santa Clara County 9.80 inches
Day Valley Santa Clara County 9.33 inches
Saratoga 7.48 inches
Uvas Reservoir 6.97 inches
Monte Sereno 6.45 inches
Morgan Hill 5.74 inches
Los Gatos 4.33 inches
Ben Lomond 8.03 inches
Boulder Creek 6.78 inches
Davenport 4.21 inches
72 hour rainfall totals across our region. For complete details, please see: https://t.co/1WlkN9hLtu #cawx #caflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/SdK90AeMVX
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2017