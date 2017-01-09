Coastal flood advisory issued for the Bay Area

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
coastal-flood-advisory


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the upcoming week within the Bay Area.

According to the weather officials, the flood advisory has been issued for Tuesday Jan. 10 – Thursday Jan. 12, with high tides occurring during the mid and late morning hours. The low tides will occur during the afternoon to late evening hours.

The regions that will be impacted the most is the immediate coast and Bay front, as well as coastal marshes and sloughs.

Sea water is expected to reach low lying areas such as:

  • Roadways/Underpasses
  • Coastal Trails and Sidewalks
  • People visiting beaches may lose entry and exit to coves and narrow beaches.

One of the areas that will be impacted is San Francisco’s Ocean Beach. Waves as big as 8 feet will strike the beach.

Officials within the National Weather Service advised residents to avoid impacted areas.

