Don’t try this: Kids boogie board down flooded Mill Valley creek

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Some kids in Mill Valley didn’t let the rain hold them back from having some fun. However, this is a perfect example of what not to do during a storm.

The kids decided to boogie board down a flooded creek in Mill Valley.

Although this may look fun, it is actually very dangerous.

Fortunately, these kids were not hurt.

Officials warn residents to avoid going into creeks and streams during storms.

