Driver dies when car goes into Marin County creek

KRON4 Staff Published:
generic

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed Monday morning when their vehicle went off the road and into a creek in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at around 8:40 a.m. at 5022 Novato Blvd., in a remote area of Marin County near the Sonoma County border, CHP officials said.

The vehicle reportedly went over an embankment and into the creek.

The driver appeared to be the only person inside the vehicle, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s