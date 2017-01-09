Driver dies when car goes into Marin County creek

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed Monday morning when their vehicle went off the road and into a creek in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at around 8:40 a.m. at 5022 Novato Blvd., in a remote area of Marin County near the Sonoma County border, CHP officials said.

The vehicle reportedly went over an embankment and into the creek.

The driver appeared to be the only person inside the vehicle, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Further details are unavailable at this time.