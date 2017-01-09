OAKLAND (BCN) — A man who died after he lost control of his car and crashed into the water near Oakland International Airport during the rainstorm on Sunday morning was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau on Monday as 57-year-old Jarnail Singh of San Leandro.

Singh crashed into the water at Langley Street and Doolittle Drive near the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline and the airport at about 8 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Rescue crews found Singh alive and he was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, but he died there a short time later.