Flood warning in effect for Solano County

Bay City News Published:
carflood

SOLANO COUNTY (BCN) — A flood warning is in effect Monday for Solano County, according to Fairfield police.

A flood warning for urban areas and small streams remains in effect until at least 8 p.m., police said.

The National Weather Service radar shows scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the warning area, which includes counties farther east.

Rainfall over the last 48 hours has caused widespread small stream flooding along with urban flooding of poor drainage locations.

Anyone living near a small stream should closely monitor and evaluate their flood risk and prepare to evacuate if flood waters become threatening, police said.

