Giant tree crushes Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A giant tree crushed a house in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

The house is located in the McDonald neighborhood off of Spencer Street.

Fortunately, no one was injured when the tree fell. But it caused a lot of damage.

Tree crushes Santa Rosa house View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Tim Foote) (Photo: Tim Foote) (Photo: Tim Foote) (Photo: Tim Foote)

The storm system that hit the Bay Area over the weekend caused several trees to topple across the region.

A massive tree also crushed a car at an apartment complex in San Bruno on Sunday.

A Vallejo house was spared when a giant tree fell missing the home by just a few inches.