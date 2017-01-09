Giant tree crushes Santa Rosa home

By Published:
(Photo: Tim Foote)
(Photo: Tim Foote)

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A giant tree crushed a house in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

The house is located in the McDonald neighborhood off of Spencer Street.

Fortunately, no one was injured when the tree fell. But it caused a lot of damage.

The storm system that hit the Bay Area over the weekend caused several trees to topple across the region.

A massive tree also crushed a car at an apartment complex in San Bruno on Sunday.

A Vallejo house was spared when a giant tree fell missing the home by just a few inches.

