Landslide closes NB Hwy 1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) — A landslide early Monday morning has closed northbound Highway 1 in Pacifica.

The closure is north of Reina Del Mar, according to police.

Caltrans is working to clear the roadway but there is not estimated time of when it will reopen.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Drivers can use SR 92 and Interstate 280 as a detour.

Northbound SR-1, north of Reina Del Mar, in Pacifica is closed. There is no estimated time of opening. Plan other routes. More info later. — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) January 9, 2017