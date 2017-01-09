Marin County dispatchers processed 1,496 calls during storm on Sunday

Carlos Mendoza, KRON Published:
Marin County Fire
Marin County Fire

MARIN Co. (KRON) — Stormy weather caused dispatchers within Marin County to process over one thousand phone calls within 24 hours.

According to the sheriff’s department, dispatchers processed 1,496 phone calls on Sunday, Jan. 8 from morning to midnight when a storm struck the Bay Area.

Officials said out of those phone calls, there were 509 emergency 9-1-1 calls that were received.

Approximately 94 percent of those calls were answered within ten seconds, and 99 percent were answered under 20 seconds.

