Mudslide closes SR 84 between Fremont and Sunol

FREMONT (KRON) — Niles Canyon State Route 84 is closed Monday morning between Fremont and Sunol due to a mudslide.

Cal Trans crews are on scene to clean up the area.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen but crews estimate that the cleanup will take several hours.

Avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Breaking-Caltrans crews coming and go through 84 bc of mudslide. Fremont @Jasongilbear @kron4news pic.twitter.com/bvQFAeJtQi — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 9, 2017

Breaking-niles and mission through Sunol to 680 shutdown now bc of mudslide. Fremont @kron4news @Jasongilbear pic.twitter.com/nzF1DMnJZB — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 9, 2017