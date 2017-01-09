Mudslide closes SR 84 between Fremont and Sunol

By Published:
c1ul70uuqaezac4

FREMONT (KRON) — Niles Canyon State Route 84 is closed Monday morning between Fremont and Sunol due to a mudslide.

Cal Trans crews are on scene to clean up the area.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen but crews estimate that the cleanup will take several hours.

Avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s