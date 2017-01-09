NB Hwy 17 closed due to mudslides, downed wires

SCOTTS VALLEY (KRON) — A mudslide and downed wires have closed northbound Highway 17 leaving Scotts Valley heading into the Santa Cruz Mountains Monday morning.

The closure is happening at Granite Creek, according to police.

The large mudslide and downed wires are blocking both lanes of traffic just south of Sugarloaf.

Crews are working to clear the mudslide and reopen the roadway.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

