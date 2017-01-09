People Behaving Badly: Avoidable storm debris

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Big storms create huge problems like downed trees, downed power lines, and flash flooding.

But there are other problems which rarely make it into the news– problems caused by our careless actions.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

He shows how big storms in the Bay Area bring big problems.

Tonight at 10

There will be flash-floods and downed trees, even power outages but one storm element is 100% avoidable! @saveSFbay pic.twitter.com/AyizuSYwZk — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js