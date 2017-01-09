Police shooting shuts down NB 101 ramp to 880 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting has shut down the onramp from Highway 101 to eastbound Interstate 880 in San Jose Monday morning.

Just before midnight, California Highway Patrol officers heard gunfire while responding to what was originally thought to be a crash.

CHP officers returned fire hitting the suspect who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect has since been released and is now in police custody.

The onramp will remain closed while police investigate.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

