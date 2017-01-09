Police investigating shooting near San Francisco General Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting near San Francisco’s General Hospital on Monday afternoon, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:18 p.m. in the area of 25th and Hampshire streets, according to Officer Giselle Talkoff.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the nearby San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a vehicle that might have been associated with the shooting but do not have further suspect information as of this afternoon, Talkoff said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

