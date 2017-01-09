Russian River hits flood stage

By Published: Updated:
russianriver4

(KRON) — The Russian River at Guerneville has hit flood stage early Monday morning after a strong storm dumped heavy rain across the region over the weekend.

The river hit 32 inches at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., the river is at 35 inches.

The river is expected to crest at around 36.4 inches by sometime in the afternoon.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials are warning residents that more rain is on the way and to be prepared.

KRON4 News is monitoring the river. You can track the storm on KRON4’s Weather Center page.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s