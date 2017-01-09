Russian River hits flood stage

(KRON) — The Russian River at Guerneville has hit flood stage early Monday morning after a strong storm dumped heavy rain across the region over the weekend.

The river hit 32 inches at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., the river is at 35 inches.

The river is expected to crest at around 36.4 inches by sometime in the afternoon.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials are warning residents that more rain is on the way and to be prepared.

