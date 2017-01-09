SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — Detectives have concluded their investigation into a stabbing in San Leandro last month in which a victim fatally stabbed a robbery suspect during a struggle, police said on Monday.

Detectives have determined the fatal stabbing was a justifiable homicide and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the victim, according to police.

Additionally, police have identified the robbery suspect who died in the stabbing as 22-year-old Demario Pillors of San Leandro.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, Pillors approached the victim in the 1200 block of 143rd Avenue, police said.

The victim, a San Leandro man in his 30s, had just finished his work as a driver for a ride-booking service and was talking on his cellphone as he walked from his car to his home.

Pillors took out a large, fixed-blade kitchen knife and demanded that the victim hand over his personal belongings, according to police.

The victim dropped his wallet and keys on the sidewalk and began to run. Pillors chased the victim for about 60 yards while stabbing him in the back of the head, police said.

At one point, the victim fell to the ground and Pillors stood over him and continued to stab him in the head, face and upper torso.

In an attempt to protect himself, the victim began wrestling with Pillors and was able to grab the knife away from him.

Several witnesses called police and when officers arrived, they found both men suffering from stab wounds and detained them.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Pillors later died.

The robbery victim was initially listed in critical condition but was upgraded to serious but stable condition soon afterward.

While both men lived in the neighborhood, they apparently did not know each other, police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the area, which supported their conclusion that the stabbing occurred after a robbery and was committed in self-defense.