San Ramon woman killed by falling tree identified

SAN RAMON (BCN) — A 56-year-old woman who died in San Ramon on Saturday after a tree fell and struck her has been identified as Deborah McKeown, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

McKeown, a San Ramon resident, had been walking through the Canyon Lakes Golf Course, located at 640 Bollinger Canyon Way, when a tree somehow fell and struck her, fire officials said.

Officers responded to the golf course at around 10:55 a.m. McKeown was taken to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, where she died a short while later, according to fire officials.

No one else was injured.

“The windy, wet and bad weather conditions resulted in everything lining up and causing the unfortunate incident,” San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said.