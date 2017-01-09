Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Benicia liquor store

BENICIA (KRON) — Surveillance video captured an armed robbery at a Benicia liquor store on Sunday night.

Police said a man wearing a mask and black hoodie, armed with a handgun, stormed into Bob’s Food & Liquor on West J Street at around 6:25 p.m. In the video, the man is seen pointing the gun at the clerk, demanding cash.

The suspect then ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police set a perimeter in the area, but could not locate the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call police at 707-745-3412.