Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Benicia liquor store

By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-01-09-22h25m02s214

 

BENICIA (KRON) — Surveillance video captured an armed robbery at a Benicia liquor store on Sunday night.

Police said a man wearing a mask and black hoodie, armed with a handgun, stormed into Bob’s Food & Liquor on West J Street at around 6:25 p.m. In the video, the man is seen pointing the gun at the clerk, demanding cash.

The suspect then ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police set a perimeter in the area, but could not locate the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call police at 707-745-3412.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s