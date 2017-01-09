The World According to Gary: Draymond Green goes off on Kevin Durant during loss to Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Oakland Raiders ending their season and the Golden State Warriors’s ups and downs.

The dream season for the Oakland Raiders ended on Saturday when they fell to the Houston Texans 14-27.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night 128-119. Kevin Durant got yelled out by a heated Draymond Green on the court after he took the ball from Steph Curry on a crucial possession and missed the shot.

The Warriors were able to pull it together on Sunday to beat the Sacramento Kings 117-106.

Cal Berkeley fired their head football coach Sonny Dykes.

Warriors' Kevin Durant calls for ball on crucial late possession, Stephen Curry relents, Draymond Green reacts w/ frustration pic.twitter.com/VROJSAZ0cZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 7, 2017